Facebook Murder Suspect Found Dead in Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday morning that Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Erie, Penn.
Cleveland police are expected to hold a press conference at noon today regarding the case.
Police say Stephens, 37, murdered a man on East 93rd Street in Cleveland Sunday afternoon. Stephens posted video of the crime on his Facebook page, then in a series of other live videos, claimed to kill others. According to Cleveland police, 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. was the only victim.
Since, a nationwide manhunt has been underway.