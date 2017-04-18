Facebook Murder Suspect Found Dead in Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday morning that Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Erie, Penn.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Suspect in Cleveland homicide ends run in #Erie pic.twitter.com/8J0wAeD4iR — Tim Hahn (@ETNhahn) April 18, 2017

Cleveland police are expected to hold a press conference at noon today regarding the case.

Police say Stephens, 37, murdered a man on East 93rd Street in Cleveland Sunday afternoon. Stephens posted video of the crime on his Facebook page, then in a series of other live videos, claimed to kill others. According to Cleveland police, 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. was the only victim.

Since, a nationwide manhunt has been underway.