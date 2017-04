Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Electronic music duo "Honne" visited the show to talk with Gary and Lori. They are fresh off the road from their recent stop at the Coachella Music Festival. Today they performed their song "Good Together" from their album "Warm On A Cold Night." Catch them performing tonight at Ace of Spades.

More info:

Honne

Ace of Spades

Tonight-doors open @ 7:30

HelloHonne.com