Mama Kim’s: First Restaurant at The Bank

Posted 10:19 AM, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 10:09AM, April 18, 2017

Kim Scott of Mama Kim's is in the kitchen cooking up some blackened salmon along with some dessert. Mama Kim's is the  the first restaurant/food vendor announced to be included in The Bank -- Sacramento's new "culinary concourse." It is located at 629 J Street in Downtown Sacramento.