Kim Scott of Mama Kim's is in the kitchen cooking up some blackened salmon along with some dessert. Mama Kim's is the the first restaurant/food vendor announced to be included in The Bank -- Sacramento's new "culinary concourse." It is located at 629 J Street in Downtown Sacramento.
Mama Kim’s: First Restaurant at The Bank
