NCAA Events Scheduled in Sacramento, Stockton Through 2022

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Sports Commission announced five NCAA events to be held in Sacramento through 2022 on Tuesday.

The city cites successful NCAA men’s basketball tournament events held at the Golden 1 Center in March. It was the first time the tournament came to Sacramento in a decade.

Division I men’s basketball is returning to Sacramento in March 2020.

Before then, the Division I men’s and women’s cross country regional event will be held at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex on Nov. 9, 2018. That event will return in 2021. Division II cross country championships will be held on Nov. 23, 2019.

Finally, the Division I men’s and women’s cross country prelims will come to Hornet Stadium, on the CSUS campus, in May 2022.

In Stockton, the national collegiate men’s water polo championships will be held at the UOP campus in December 2019. The women’s championships will be held the following May.

In May 2022, the Division I men’s golf regionals will be held at the Spanos Park Golf Course.