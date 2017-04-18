New Flag Donated for Military Vet’s Burial After Original Flag Stolen

ROSEVILLE — A heartbroken widow had to deal with another setback when the service flag that was going to be used during her Air Force veteran husband’s burial was stolen.

Between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, a thief went into an open garage in a neighborhood near Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard and Baseline Road and stole several items, including the United States flag, which was in a case.

The flag was for presentation to the veteran’s wife of 25 years during the burial service this weekend.

When Cochrane & Wagemann funeral home in Roseville heard about the theft, they generously donated a new flag. They said it was an honor to help.

Anyone with information on this burglary or the whereabouts of the original flag is asked to call the Roseville Police Department.