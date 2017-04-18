Proposed Legislation would Eliminate Bail for Some Crimes

SACRAMENTO — The California Assembly Public Safety Committee discussed a bill that would eliminate bail for many crimes in the state.

Proponents of the Assembly Bill 42 say the bail system doesn’t ensure people won’t commit crimes in the future. They add that having to bail unfairly hurts people of lower economic status — that they could lose their jobs or access to child care, even though they haven’t been convicted.

Critics of the bill say arrestees placed under supervision instead of having to pay bail won’t show up to court.

After some delay, the committee approved the bill — despite the objections of the many bail bondsmen that attended the hearing, including TV personality Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman.

Next, the bill heads to an appropriations committee because it would require local courts to establish a new system to evaluate the flight risk of arrestees.

The bill’s author, Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Oakland), says he will work with the bail industry to tweak the bill. Even though the industry opposes Bonta’s bill, bondsmen agree bail reform is needed.