Rat Spotted in Kennedy High School Classroom

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento substitute teacher posted video on Facebook that has since gone viral of a rat inside a classroom at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento.

The classroom was empty of students when Veronica Luther saw the rat. In videos posted by Luther, the rat can be seen scurrying around the room, climbing up a wall and resting on the seat of a student desk.

She said she posted it as a warning to students about what they had potentially been exposed to.

According to the Sacramento City Unified School District, the classroom has since been sanitized and traps have been set.

Students who spoke with FOX40 after class Tuesday said they had never heard of a rat on campus before this.