Retired Marine Who Lost Leg in Afghanistan Runs Boston Marathon Carrying the American Flag

BOSTON -- Marathons produce inspiring stories and the Boston Marathon was no different.

Marine Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez lost part of his left leg to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan six years ago.

But Sanchez completed Monday's marathon, just as he did last year, carrying the American flag, and wearing a "Semper Fi" t-shirt.

It took him about 5-and-a-half hours to complete the race, and photos of him running are going viral across the Internet.

Sanchez told Runner's World he completed the race as a charity member for the Semper Fi Fund, which supports wounded veterans.

"I want to recognize veterans and everyone who thinks they can't do something," he said.

