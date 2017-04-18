Sacramento Man Convicted of Robbery at Davis Target

WOODLAND — A Sacramento man was found guilty Monday of robbing a Davis Target store, according to the Yolo County district attorney.

Adam Nersesyan, 29, entered the Target store on April 4 of last year, and took various fragrances worth more than $780 and put them inside a stolen ice cooler. As Nersesyan left the store, he threatened the loss prevention officer and got into a getaway car.

A good Samaritan noticed Nersesyan’s odd behavior and took photos of the car as it drove away.

Based on the photos, detectives tracked the car to a home out of the county. The driver initially denied being there, but later admitted to driving Nersesyan to the store.

Nersesyan initially attempted to blame his cousin for the robbery, but his cousin has a distinctive facial tattoo that was not visible on surveillance video. So the jury concluded that Nersesyan committed the robbery.

“There’s no substitute for solid and detailed police investigations,” said District Attorney Jeff Reisig. “The jury had the evidence they needed to convict.”

Nersesyan faces up to six years in prison. He will be sentenced May 26.