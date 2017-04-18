Silva Appears in Court, Judge Denies Request to Seal Grand Jury Report

STOCKTON — Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva had nothing to say, but his body language spoke volumes, after a judge denied his request to seal transcripts of a grand jury report Tuesday.

That report led to his indictment and arrest. Investigators claim Silva embezzled money from the Stockton Kids Club during his time in office as mayor. His attorneys fear the release of the grand jury report could taint their search for unbiased jurors.

“A grand jury will indict a ham sandwich. Well, it’s not a fair proceeding. If those transcripts come out, it’s not fair,” Mark Reichel, one of Silva’s attorneys said.

“I think it damages our right to have a fair trial,” Allen Sawyer, another one of Silva’s attorneys said.

After spending 10 days behind bars, Silva bailed out of jail last month. One of the terms of his release was that he had to wear a GPS monitor. His lawyers fought to have that removed because they said he wants to work as a lifeguard or a swim instructor this summer but the judge denied that request, as well.

“To have an ankle bracelet as a lifeguard, it’s the same thing as saying you can’t work at what you do,” Reichel said.

The judge also left in place an order that keeps Silva from having any contact with current and previous members of the Stockton Kids Club to prevent witness tampering.

There was one small victory for Silva in court. He got his cell phone back which was taken from him when he was arrested.

Meanwhile, Silva’s attorneys are already preparing for the next court battle.

Defense attorneys also took aim at the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, claiming a press conference held after Silva’s first court appearance made him look as if he’d already been convicted.

Silva’s legal team also said part of their defense will claim that the DA’s office wants to run the Stockton Kids Club. As for the grand jury documents, those will be made available to the public 10 days after the defense team receives them.