Suspects Take Two Cars, Dog During Sacramento Home Invasion

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento police department is investigating a home invasion that left a man without his dog and two cars.

The robbery was called in around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday at Logan Park Apartments.

Only one person was in the home at the time of the incident. He was not injured during the altercation.

Police say the man's dark colored BMW and Silverado truck were stolen. They may have also taken other items inside of the home.

At this time, there is no suspect description available and it is not known if the suspects and victim knew each other.

