× Tax Board Offers Down-to-the-Wire Tips for Tax Day

SACRAMENTO — It’s around that time some people dread every year, but technology has made the process of filing your taxes much easier.

Ninety percent of Californians now file both their state and federal IRS taxes online through websites like CalFile or Turbo Tax. The rest of the filers submit it the old fashioned way.

“Almost eight years ago when I started, we had 1,200 seasonal [workers] here in Receiving. We currently have 425 here in Seasonal,” Kevin Miller, Manager of the Franchise Tax Board Receiving office

First, they arrive at the Franchise Tax Board in Sacramento and the envelopes are opened.

State employees sitting in old mint green “Tingle tables” then sift through them one by one, page by page; 14 million pieces of paper.

Then, they are all digitized. Machines file and organize 4,000 to 8,000 pages an hour.

Remember, if you owe Uncle Sam money for your 2016 taxes, 11:59 p.m. Tuesday is your deadline, or else you will have to pay a failure-to-file penalty.

“Mail it, post marked in the post office before midnight. If you e-file, electronically, just get on there, and send that return, transmit it electronically until midnight,” Betty Yee, California State Controller said.

If you do not owe the government anything, do not panic.

Even if you do not make the midnight deadline, filers expecting a refund in California get an automatic 6 month extension.

For your federal returns, you’ll have to apply for the extension on the IRS website by end of today.

If you are a low income household, you may want to also look into the California Earned income tax credit. Even if you do not have a requirement to file or do not make enough, you may be eligible for a refund.

“We ask families, please check to see if you are eligible. This is free money it’s a refund directly, to earning families,” Yee said.

Experts said not as scary and overwhelming as you think! The money sometimes goes back into our neighborhoods.

“Taxes go to pay for our critical public services. Our roads, libraries, parks, our schools. So everyone knows what this means to our communities,” Yee said.

For more information on state taxes:

https://www.ftb.ca.gov/online/calfile/index.asp

To apply for a federal tax extension:

https://www.irs.gov/uac/free-file-extension-for-free