Tour de Capitol with Sac Brew Bike

Posted 2:31 AM, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 01:28PM, April 18, 2017


Sac Brew Bike gives you to opportunity to bike around town to some of the best brewpubs in Sacramento.  It's basically a mobile pub crawl.  The bike seats 14 people, with 12 seats for peddling and 2 seats in the back for those that just want to lay back and relax.  Mixed tours don't allow for alcohol consumption on the bike, however, private bike tours do.  Take a Tour de Sacramento with Sac Brew Bike.  Use promo code "Fox40" to receive $40 off private tours Sunday-Thursday.  Make sure to book your ride in advance because tours fill up fast.

More info:
Tour de Capitol
May 7th
1519 19th St.
(916) 952-7973
SacBrewBike.com