Tour de Capitol with Sac Brew Bike

Sac Brew Bike gives you to opportunity to bike around town to some of the best brewpubs in Sacramento. It's basically a mobile pub crawl. The bike seats 14 people, with 12 seats for peddling and 2 seats in the back for those that just want to lay back and relax. Mixed tours don't allow for alcohol consumption on the bike, however, private bike tours do. Take a Tour de Sacramento with Sac Brew Bike. Use promo code "Fox40" to receive $40 off private tours Sunday-Thursday. Make sure to book your ride in advance because tours fill up fast.

Tour de Capitol

May 7th

1519 19th St.

(916) 952-7973

SacBrewBike.com