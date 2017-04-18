Trump Records Robocall in Georgia Congressional Race

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump is telling voters in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District that Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff will raise taxes, “destroy” health care and “flood our country with illegal immigrants.”

“Tomorrow there is a special election for Congress in Georgia,” the President says in a robocall released Monday night. “Only you can stop the super liberal Democrats and Nancy Pelosi’s group, and in particular, Jon Ossoff.”

Trump adds, “If you don’t vote tomorrow, Ossoff will raise your taxes, destroy your health care and flood our country with illegal immigrants.”

Ossoff on Tuesday is aiming to win the seat in Atlanta’s northern suburbs and avoid a runoff. If he succeeds, it would deliver a major blow to Trump and suggest the GOP’s House majority is in jeopardy in the 2018 midterms.

The primary features 18 candidates. If no one tops 50%, the top two finishers will advance to a June runoff.

“Liberal Democrats from outside of Georgia are spending millions of dollars trying to take your Republican Congressional seat away from you. Don’t let them do it,” Trump says in the call.

The race will replace new Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price in a district that has long been a reliable Republican stronghold. Trump supporter Newt Gingrich represented the district during his rise to becoming House speaker in the 1990s.

Trump said voting for the GOP will allow him to continue the agenda he’s set so far for America.

“That way we can cut spending and get our economy back on track and keep America safe, it’s already happening. There is only one way to stop the Washington liberals from taking your congressional seat and your money and your safety, and that’s by voting Republican for Congress tomorrow.”