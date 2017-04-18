Woman Arrested after Friend Dies in ATV Crash

NEVADA COUNTY — A Nevada County woman was arrested this week after an ATV crash killed her friend near her home.

Antonette Thevenin, 31, was riding on an ATV with Carlee D’Arta when they crashed. D’Arta was arrested after investigators said she was intoxicated during the crash.

Thevenin’s family said they harbor no hard feelings toward D’Arta.

“I absolutely positive nobody woke up that morning and said they were going to hurt somebody else,” Trish Strom, Thevenin’s mother, told FOX40.

D’Arta has not yet been formally charged for the crash. She is currently in the Nevada County jail and will be released Wednesday if charges are not filed.

Friend and family of Thevenin left flowers at the crash site Wednesday.