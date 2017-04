KNIGHTS FERRY — An 18-year-old hiker was rescued after falling about 25 feet onto rocks at the Knights Ferry Recreation Area on Tuesday afternoon.

The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire District required four engines and a rescue truck to rescue the young woman.

Crews hiked down to the woman, and once she was brought to safety, she was transported by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are not known.