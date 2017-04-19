City Leaders Hope to See Driverless Cars on the Streets of Sacramento by Next Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- An announcement came from three big Sacramento leaders hoping to help pioneer what could be a huge new tech industry.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Congresswoman Doris Matsui and Kings owner Vivek Ranadive all say there will be driverless cars on the streets of Sacramento within the next year.

The news came after meetings with different stakeholders, manufacturers and ride-sharing services who are all on board with this new public private partnership. But no one would provide details or specific company names -- at least not yet.

Steinberg said local city leaders, the California DMV, transit officials and school districts also had their say in the meeting, but funding and a specific timetable were not discussed.

Some question how safe driverless cars are. But Congresswoman Matsui believe the technology will actually help improve safety on the roads, not hinder it.

"Ninety-four percent of car accidents are human error, and we'd like to reduce that," she said.

These three leaders say the end goal with this partnership is to create a common standard that helps cities and car manufacturers make sure these vehicles are safe.