Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, FOX40 is cooking with Sienna Modern America. This restaurant is part of a fundraiser for Sierra College - A Taste of Excellence. Chef Matthew Rocha has cooked up a Thai Chili Mahi Mahi dish.

On Saturday, April 22, Sierra College Foundation will host the 13th annual A Taste of Excellence on the Sierra College campus in Rocklin. This is the Foundation’s largest fund-raising effort and includes a tasting of fine foods and wines from the various restaurants and wineries in Northern California. They are anticipating over 500 attendees and tickets are $150 per person.

Event proceeds will help establish a “Student Resource Center”, a food and clothing closet that offers services and support their most vulnerable students.