Detectives Looking for More Possible Victims in Child Molestation Case

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more possible victims in a child molestation case.

Earlier this year, 26-year-old JB Yancy was arrested following a three-month investigation. Yancy is accused of molesting a child in North Richmond.

Yancy is currently being held on $1 million bail at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and would like to talk to anyone with information. Yancy has resided in Vallejo, Richmond and Fairfield. He approached his alleged victim in a public place.

Anyone with information is asked to call (925) 313-2625.