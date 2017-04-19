Fashion for A Cause to Benefit My Sister’s House

Gary is out at the Macy's in Downtown Sacramento getting a preview of the upcoming Fashion for a Cause show.
Fashion for A Cause – Benefitting My Sister’s House
Date: Thursday, April 20
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Location: Macy’s Downtown Sacramento, Level 2 Women’s Department
Ticket Fee: $20 (100% proceeds of ticket sales benefit My Sister’s House)
- Fashion Show featuring models from the community (community leaders and members)
- Special makeup stations for touch ups or consultations – Tarte Cosmetics
- Giveaways
- Representatives from My Sister’s House sharing information
Tickets can be purchased through:
- https://msh-fashionforacause.eventbrite.com
- Call My Sister’s House at 916-930-0626
- From My Sister’s Café at 455 Capitol Mall, Suite 110