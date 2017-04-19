Fashion for A Cause to Benefit My Sister’s House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out at the Macy's in Downtown Sacramento getting a preview of the upcoming Fashion for a Cause show.

Fashion for A Cause – Benefitting My Sister’s House

Date: Thursday, April 20

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: Macy’s Downtown Sacramento, Level 2 Women’s Department

Ticket Fee: $20 (100% proceeds of ticket sales benefit My Sister’s House)

Fashion Show featuring models from the community (community leaders and members)

Special makeup stations for touch ups or consultations – Tarte Cosmetics

Giveaways

Representatives from My Sister’s House sharing information

Tickets can be purchased through: