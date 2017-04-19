Friends, Family Pay Tribute to 11-Year-Old Killed in Woodland Crash

WOODLAND — Friends and family gathered for a memorial they never thought they would have to attend on Wednesday — a tribute to a young man who lost his life as the result of a crash on Interstate 5.

Loved ones released balloons in honor of Jimmy Heredia.

The balloons were blue and green because Jimmy’s favorite football team was the Seattle Seahawks.

He was killed last week in Woodland when the Ford he was riding in with three others was rear-ended about two miles north of the Sacramento County line.

Investigators say the car that hit them couldn’t slow down in time when southbound traffic suddenly came to a stop.

CHP officers say the crash that killed Jimmy is still under investigation and that charges haven’t been ruled out.