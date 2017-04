Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Governor Jerry Brown spoke with representatives of the League of California Cities Wednesday, thanking them for supporting his gas tax.

Brown's plan raises gas taxes about 12 cents per gallon, generating an estimated $5 billion a year to go toward road repairs.

At Legislative Action Day Wednesday, Brown said the issue is non-partisan.

The governor also pushed back at the notion he paidĀ for "yes" votes on his plan, but did offer up more projects in certain districts for votes.