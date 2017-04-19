Local Bartender Headed to ‘Star of the Bar’ Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local Bartender, Chad Brown of Sacramento's B-Side, has won the regional Star of the Bar competition and Gary is hanging out with him ready to taste some drinks. He is moving on to Chicago to compete in the BAR 17 finals.

Following a live cocktail competition held at Rye in San Francisco; he was crowned the winner of the San Francisco regional semi-finals thanks to his cocktail "Bittersweet."

Finalists are flown to Chicago to face off in a live event on May 21 for a chance to win the Star of the Bar title and $5,000 grand prize. Judges for this year’s competition include “World Class Bartender of the Year” Charles Joly and Tony Abou-Ganim, author of the "Modern Mixologist."