Man Accused of Killing Janet Mejia Appears in Court

SACRAMENTO — The man accused to killing Janet Mejia appeared in Sacramento Superior Court to be formally arraigned Wednesday.

Teris Vinson is facing two felony charges — murder and possessing a gun with a prior domestic violence conviction.

Teris Vinson charged with Janet Mejia's death walks into court

The murder charge comes with a firearm enhancement.

Vinson was appointed a public defender and will be back in court Monday, May 1.

Mejia’s body was discovered Thursday in Placer County, after she was reported missing earlier in the week. Vinson was one of her roommates.

A Mejia family spokesperson described Vinson’s alleged actions as “monstrous.”