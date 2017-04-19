Police Arrest Man Connected to Stockton Homicide on Calandria Street

STOCKTON — A man has been arrested for his connection to a recent Stockton homicide.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Erek Williams near the 2600 block of Howe Avenue in Sacramento on Tuesday.

Williams was wanted after police connected him to a homicide that happened on Calandria Street in Stockton on April 7.

Around 10:30 p.m. the night of the homicide, officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Calandria Street where they found a 21-year-old victim in a car suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.