Sacramento Residential Rents Continue to Rise

SACRAMENTO -- According to Zillow, the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment is Sacramento in the second quarter of 2017 is $1,175. That's up of from $982 at this time last year and $690 in 2012.

That's an increase of $485 in five years.

And a recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition showed that a person earning minimum wage in California has to work 89 hours per week to afford a one-bedroom apartment.

One proposed solution is more development to meet the increasing demand for housing.

Allicance of Californians for Community Empowerment and Tenants Together are two groups advocating for more immediate solutions. And some state lawmakers are working on a bill that would help stabilize rent.

A change.org petition called Reasonable Rentals in Sacramento has also been started to ask elected leaders for help.