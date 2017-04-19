Salute to Service: Ride to Walk

Posted 10:24 AM, April 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:23AM, April 19, 2017

In today's salute to service FOX40 is recognizing the Ride to Walk program in Lincoln. The horse-back riding program provides therapy for handicapped children. This May the organization is celebrating 34 years of serving kids with disabilities. To help as many kids as they can this season, they are accepting donations and looking for more volunteers.