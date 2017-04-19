Surveillance Camera Catches Smash-and-Grab Purse Theft Outside Post Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRENCH CAMP -- Law enforcement are looking for a man who can be seen on surveillance stealing a woman's purse from her car on Wednesday morning.

The woman parked her car and quickly went into the post office on East French Camp Road just after 6:30 a.m. A man in a dark car can be seen on surveillance tailing the woman right after she walked into the post office. Within a minute, he gets out, punches her window, steals her purse and takes off. Seconds later, the woman walks back into the frame, looking through her mail, not realizing that her purse was stolen.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said she has worked in law enforcement for 30 years and knows better than to leave her valuables in her car.