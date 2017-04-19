Suspect Arrested in Connection to South Modesto Homicide

MODESTO — A man has been arrested in connection to a South Modesto homicide, police said Wednesday.

Michael Christopher Suarez is accused of killing 55-year-old Steve Monkhouse.

Police say a sergeant patrolling the Tioga Drive and Legion Park Drive the night of April 9 came across a suspicious vehicle. When the sergeant tried to contact the man inside the vehicle, he discovered the man was dead.

Police say Monkhouse was inside his vehicle when he was allegedly attacked with a knife by Suarez.

Detectives attribute Suarez’s arrest to the community who helped identify and capture the suspect.

Police did not provide a motive for the attack.

