Woman Pleads Guilty to All Charges for Hate Crime Against Davis Mosque

WOODLAND — A Davis woman accused of vandalizing a mosque in Davis in January has pleaded guilty to vandalism and hate crime charges, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

During the early morning hours of January 22, 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo vandalized the Islamic Center of Davis. Surveillance footage from the scene showed Kirk-Coehlo smashing six windows, placing strips of bacon on the door handle and destroying two bicycles on the property.

Kirk-Coehlo is scheduled to be sentenced June 16. She faces up to six years in prison.