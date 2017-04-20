Adopt a Pet: Buddy

Posted 10:29 AM, April 20, 2017

Darren and Nereo from the Sacramento SPCA are outside with Buddy, a small guy in need of a new home.

Animal ID 35038476
Species Dog
Breed Shih Tzu/Terrier
Age 10 years 14 days
Gender Male
Size Small
Color Grey/White
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Site Adoptions
Location Puppy Room
Intake Date 4/6/2017

Shy but friendly and weighing less than 11 pounds, little Buddy (who is looking to be the only pet in a calm adult household) needs a minute to get to know you then he is happy to strut along next to you showing off his excellent leash manners and if you stop along the way, he stands very patiently and quietly at your feet until you're ready to move along again. |kc|

##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####
Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.

