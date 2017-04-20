Adopt a Pet: Buddy

Darren and Nereo from the Sacramento SPCA are outside with Buddy, a small guy in need of a new home.
|Animal ID
|35038476
|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Shih Tzu/Terrier
|Age
|10 years 14 days
|Gender
|Male
|Size
|Small
|Color
|Grey/White
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Site
|Adoptions
|Location
|Puppy Room
|Intake Date
|4/6/2017
Shy but friendly and weighing less than 11 pounds, little Buddy (who is looking to be the only pet in a calm adult household) needs a minute to get to know you then he is happy to strut along next to you showing off his excellent leash manners and if you stop along the way, he stands very patiently and quietly at your feet until you're ready to move along again. |kc|
##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####
Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.