Annual San Joaquin Asparagus Festival Coming to Stockton

Mae is in the kitchen preparing for the upcoming asparagus festival with Chef Michael Midgley (Owner of Midgley's Public House) and Alan Fleming (Marketing Manager).

The Annual San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is coming to Stockton on April 21, 22 and 23 and this year marks the third straight year that the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival will be held at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton.

Hours for the festival are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. all three days. Single day admission for adults 18-64 is $15, while children 6-17, seniors 65 and older and military with ID are $12. Kids five and under are free. Discount tickets available at Save Mart and Lucky stores until April 20th.