Andrea Faria, event manager of Citrus Town Center, joined Gary and Lori to talk about the upcoming Spring Celebration. Enjoy train rides, caricatures, arts and crafts, face painting, merchant booths, and more! The best part is that the event is free for all! Celebrate Spring with the Citrus Town Center.
More info:
Spring Celebration
Saturday, April 22nd, 1-3pm
Citrus Town Center
7925 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
(916) 903-7076
CitrusTownCenter.com
Facebook: Citrus Town Center
Twitter: @CitrusTownCenter