Andrea Faria, event manager of Citrus Town Center, joined Gary and Lori to talk about the upcoming Spring Celebration. Enjoy train rides, caricatures, arts and crafts, face painting, merchant booths, and more! The best part is that the event is free for all! Celebrate Spring with the Citrus Town Center.

More info:

Spring Celebration

Saturday, April 22nd, 1-3pm

Citrus Town Center

7925 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights, CA 95610

(916) 903-7076

CitrusTownCenter.com

Facebook: Citrus Town Center

Twitter: @CitrusTownCenter