SACRAMENTO -- Marijuana delivery services, understandably, were very busy for 4/20.

Some say the "weed day" holiday is the Black Friday of their industry.

Sacramento City Councilmember Jay Schenirer said the city would not be hosting any events. He reminded Sacramentans that even though recreational marijuana is legal in the city, people still can't smoke it in public.

Police said they don't expect any problems.