STOCKTON — At least 100 people attended a prayer and healing vigil service in honor of Janet Mejia on Thursday night.

Friends and family gathered at the Stockton Kids Club to share their memories of Janet.

Guests were asked to wear purple clothes and lipstick because it was Janet’s favorite color.

Janet Mejia was reported missing April 12 by her roommate. Several days later, her body was found in Placer County.

Mejia’s other roommate, Teris Vinson, is accused in her death.