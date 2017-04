Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darshan Gidha, owner of Maharani Indian Restaurant, talks about the upcoming "Taste of Elk Grove" event. Him, along with some of the other best restaurants in Elk Grove, will be offering samples from their menus. Enjoy great food, wine, craft beer, live music, raffle, and more. Get a taste of Elk Grove this Saturday!

More info:

Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation

Saturday, April 22nd, 6-9pm

Private reserve at 5pm

(916) 997-6679

TasteOfElkGrove.com