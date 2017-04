Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Spring cleaning season and "The Junk Revolution" is ready to help you get rid of your junk. They offer full-service and eco-friendly junk removal to residents and businesses in the greater Sacramento area. Right now they are offering 15% off any junk removal service over $300. Get rid of your junk today!

More info:

The Junk Revolution

(916) 500-JUNK(5865)

TheJunkRevolution.com

Facebook: @TheJunkRevolution