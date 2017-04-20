Power Inn Road Shut Down for Several Hours as Police Investigate Deadly Crash

SACRAMENTO — Police say Power Inn Road between Junipero and 52nd Avenue will be shut down for several hours after a deadly crash on Thursday afternoon.

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department are investigating the vehicle versus motorcycle crash.

Police say the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash. A passenger riding in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital where they later died.

Police say the roadway will be shut down for the next four hours. Traffic will be impacted. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

