Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BlackHawk Paramotor gives you the opportunity to take to the sky and experience views that you never knew were possible. With their top of the line paramotor and powered paragliding equipment you can learn how to quickly operate these machines and start flying. Head to BlackHawk Ranch and start your journey to taking flight.

More info:

BlackHawk Ranch

Now-April 23rd

Registration: $45

8591 Hogan Dam Road, Valley Springs

(209) 786-7899

BlackHawkParamotor.com