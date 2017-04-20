× Tennessee Teacher Suspected in Kidnapping Arrested in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY — After five weeks on the run, a Tennessee teacher who kidnapped and fled with his 15-year-old student has been arrested in Northern California, authorities said Thursday.

The student, Elizabeth Thomas, was found safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday. But the girl has not been able to speak with her family yet because she is in “too remote” of a location to do so, Thomas family attorney Jason Whatley said.

“There aren’t words in the English language to describe the level of relief and elation experienced by the Thomas family,” Whatley said. “Now begins another hard chapter, but for now, we celebrate.”

Tad Cummins, 50, fled with Elizabeth from their small town of Culleoka, Tennessee, on March 13. They disappeared a few weeks after a student reported seeing Cummins and Elizabeth kissing in a classroom.

Authorities released surveillance video from March 15 that showed the pair at a Walmart in Oklahoma City. But for weeks, the trail went cold.

The break came when a vehicle belonging to Cummins was found in Siskiyou County, the county’s sheriff’s office said. It was identified using its vehicle identification number. Authorities said investigators were tipped off by a citizen early Thursday morning.

Cummins was arrested without incident and Thomas was taken into protective custody. She was said to be uninjured.

Siskiyou County is more than 2,000 miles from Culleoka, Tennessee.

Cummins faces charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said last month.

Cummins’ estranged wife, Jill Cummins, was “very emotional” when she learned both were found safely, her attorney Michael Cox said.

“She is excited that they were found and nobody was hurt,” Cox said. “She has not spoken to Tad.”

Jill Cummins had filed for divorce, saying she felt betrayed by her husband. She had no idea why her husband went to northern California, her attorney said.

“This is not somewhere they had frequently visited,” Cox said. “I’m not aware that they had ever been there.”