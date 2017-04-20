‘Travel & Leisure’ Readers Rank Sacramento 2nd Least Attractive City in America

SACRAMENTO — As a part of its annual “America’s Favorite Places” survey from Travel & Leisure Magazine, readers were asked to rank cities based on their attractiveness.

Sacramento made the list of the least-attractive cities in the US. Here’s how the list breaks down:

9. Memphis

8. Atlanta

7. Tampa

6. Cleveland

5. Milwaukee

4. Charlotte

3. Spokane

2. Sacramento

1. Baltimore

Sacramento did, however, get points for being so active and having great coffee. So, maybe it’s what’s on the inside that counts? Here’s what Travel & Leisure had to say about the River City:

Sacramentans don’t earn high marks for their looks, but readers did give them an A for effort. They received a perfect score for being active, which is easy to do in California’s state capital, just two hours from Lake Tahoe and Yosemite. Closer to home, Discovery Park, north of downtown, has 275 acres of riverfront forest and recreation fields. Sacramento also nabbed a perfect score for its café culture. Find the best brews in town at one of several Temple Coffee Roasters locations—the local chain has become a mini-empire of community gathering places.

If you’re curious, here’s the magazine’s list of most attractive cities:

15. San Antonio

14. Norfolk

13. Savannah

12. Las Vegas

11. Alexandria

10. Madison

9. Houston

8. Denver

7. Charleston

6. Nashville

5. San Diego

4. Salt Lake City

3. Scottsdale

2. Boulder

1. Honolulu

But beauty isn’t everything, so…