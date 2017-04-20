Vending Machine Selling ‘Plan B’ Pill Arrives on UC Davis Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- UC Davis is one of the first college campuses in the country to have a vending machine that offers the Plan B emergency contraceptive, otherwise known as the "morning after pill."

The vending machine appeared earlier this month near the activities and recreation center.

Former student senator Parteek Singh told FOX40 he's been working with the university to make this contraceptive more available since 2015.

Plan B from the machine is $30. The pill can also be purchased over the counter and most pharmacies for $40 to $50. The machine also sells condoms, tampons and pads, pregnancy tests and pain relievers like Tylenol and Advil.

Singh says he's been contacted by other universities and nonprofits interested in the vending machines.

Critics of the plan say some students may start to rely on Plan B, rather than using other methods of contraception.