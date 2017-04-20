Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon Saw His Pay Jump 13 Percent Last Year

NEW YORK — It’s a tough time to be in retail. But Wal-Mart is doing okay — and CEO Doug McMillon is cashing in.

The top executive’s pay rose nearly 13 percent to $22.4 million during the company’s fiscal year that ended on Jan. 31, according to a company filing. That’s up from $19.8 million the year prior.

McMillion has led Wal-Mart since 2014. Under his direction, the company has expanded its e-commerce footprint and managed to stay in the game against the likes of online shopping behemoth Amazon.

In its most recent quarter, Wal-Mart’s online sales grew 29 percent from a year ago. Amazon increased total sales by 22 percent.

McMillon also closed a deal to buy e-commerce site Jet.com for $3.3 billion last September. And he’s joined President Donald Trump’s economic advisory council.

Wal-Mart said in January it plans to create 10,000 new U.S. jobs at the top of the year. Though the additions represent less than 1 percent of the company’s current American workforce, it runs counter to the layoffs and store shutdowns facing other retailers.

McMillon’s hefty paycheck is enviable, but not unheard of.

In the same ballpark: General Motors CEO Mary Barra earned $22.6 million in 2016, up 30 percent if you exclude a one-time retention bonus she received the year before. Mark Fields of Ford received $22.1 million in 2016, a 19 percent pay hike. And Randall Stephenson, the top exec at AT&T, received $28.4 million, up 13 percent, according to a company filing.