Your Weekend, April 20

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Mae have a list of fun things for you and the family to do this weekend.

Broadway Sacramento Presents The Bodyguard 560233

Community Center Theater

Thurs. & Sat. 2 p.m. & 8 p.m., Fri. 8 p.m., Sun. 2 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/?keyword=bodyguard&do_search=no&term&event_location&event_city=0&start_date&end_date&date_format=m-d-Y

Spring Carnival On The Boulevard 463801

Rite Aid/O'Reilly Auto Parking Lot

Wed & Thurs 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 3 p.m.-11 p.m., Sat. Noon-11 p.m., Sun. Noon-10 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/spring-carnival-boulevard/

UC Davis Picnic Day 462797

University of California, Davis (UC Davis)

Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/picnic-day/

Sacramento Earth Day 464710

Southside Park

Sun. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-earth-day-3/

Make It A Night Pick

Nick Offerman featuring David Koechner: Cap City Comedy Series

Memorial Auditorium

Sun. 7 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/nick-offerman-guests-cap-city-comedy-series/

WHERE TO GET FOOD: PF Chang's

WHERE TO GET A DRINK: Torch Club