3-Year-Old Elk Grove Girl Abducted By Mother Has Been Found

ELK GROVE — Elk Grove police say they have located a 3-year-old girl they say was abducted by her biological mother Thursday evening.

Kira Chen was taken by her mother, 29-year-old Panpan Chen from her school. Chen, who does not have legal custody of Kira, was with an older woman police say the family isn’t familiar with.

Police said Chen was reported to have made suicidal statements in the past week. Her family fears she may try to take the girl to China.

She has no vehicles associated with her, police said.