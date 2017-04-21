Authorities Investigate Overnight Shooting in Fairfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Fairfield detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person in the hospital.

The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Friday at 2400 Cement Hill Road.

The victim was found on the property with a gunshot wound to the leg and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time no one has been arrested but police have made contact with everyone they believe was involved.

There are no known outstanding suspects and police are unsure about the motive behind the shooting.

