Sarah McNamara is a volunteer at "Animal Rescue of Tracy" and she has her dog create paintings that are donated to the shelter. The shelter will be hosting it's "Flapjack Fundraiser" on April 29th and the paintings will be featured there. Check out the event, buy a painting, and support a good cause.

More info:

Animal Rescue of Tracy

Flapjack Fundraiser

April 29th, 8-10pm

Event hosted at Applebee's

3060 Naglee Road, West Valley Mall Shopping Center

(209) 642-4324

AnimalRescueTracy.org