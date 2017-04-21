× Elk Grove Police: Girl, 3, Abducted By Mother

ELK GROVE — Elk Grove Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl they say was abducted by her biological mother Thursday evening.

Kira Chen was taken by her mother, 29-year-old Panpan Chen from her school. Chen, who does not have legal custody of Kira, was with an older woman police say the family isn’t familiar with.

Police said Chen was reported to have made suicidal statements in the past week. Her family fears she may try to take the girl to China.

She has no vehicles associated with her, police said.

Kira is described as a 3-year-old Asian girl, 2-feet-6-inches tall, 32 pounds with brown, collar length hair with bangs. She was last seen in a grey shirt, grey leggings with blue polka dots and pink shoes.

Police did not provide a detailed description of Panpan Chen.

Anyone with information about where the girl and Chen may be are asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department at (916) 714-5115.