Paul is chatting with co-owner of ScreenUsed Desi DosSantos about what movie and TV items will auctioned off at the Silicon Valley Comic Con. This year's highest profile item is a Stormtrooper helmet used in the original Star Wars: A New Hope film. It's currently pre-bidding for $85,000 with an estimated value of up to $250,000, although true fans believe it's priceless. Last year's auction pulled in a total of $650,000 with Doc's Mind-Reading Helmet from Back to the Future going for $84,000.
Movie and TV Props Auction at Silicon Valley Comic Con
