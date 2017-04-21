New Father, 18-Year-Old Killed in Power Inn Road Crash

SACRAMENTO — A new father and an 18-year-old were both killed in a crash Thursday on Power Inn Road, a street neighbors and police are saying is known for being dangerous.

Tony Martinez, 45, was riding his motorcycle down Power Inn Road near 53rd Avenue when the crash occurred. Eighteen-year-old Shyann Saelee was sitting in the passenger seat of the car that collided with Martinez.

Family members were placing candles and flowers at the scene of the crash Friday. Martinez’s step daughter held up a sign with images of the new father holding his 6-month-old in his arms.

The Sacramento Police Department and neighbors say that a lot of accidents happen in the area, especially because drivers have a tendency to speed down the road. While police do not know if speeding was a factor in this crash, they do know that the sole survivor, who was the driver of the car, tested negative for alcohol.